Neighborhood dog helps Louisville police find missing child

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A missing child case in Louisville ended with relief and an unexpected hero when a neighborhood dog helped police locate a young boy who had wandered away from his family.

Officers from the Louisville Metro Police Department's Seventh Division responded to reports of a missing child on January 7. The search involved multiple resources, including officers on foot, drone technology and the department's Air Unit.

During the search, a neighborhood dog appeared to sense something was wrong and led officers directly to the missing boy. Police found the child inside a vehicle, scared but unharmed.

The boy was quickly reunited with his family following the successful search effort.

The Louisville Metro Police Department praised both the officers involved in the search and the four-legged helper who played a crucial role in the rescue.

Watch the rescue video below.