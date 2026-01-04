Neighbors rally to help Lexington family after devastating New Year's Day house fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A devastating house fire on New Year's Day left a Lexington homeowner with nothing, however their neighbors are determined to help them rebuild their lives.

Lexington fire officials responded to a fully involved structure fire on Meadow Valley Road Thursday night. The home was a total loss though the owners, Roy and Lena, were not home at the time of the fire.

For Whitney Thompson, who has lived in the neighborhood for more than 20 years, the night remains burned into her memory.

"I was in bed and my son woke me up and said wake up. Roy and Lena's house is on fire," Thompson said."We ran outside and we started praying as hard as we could."

Seeing the charred remains of her neighbor's home brings back painful memories for Thompson, who describes a 25-year friendship with the displaced friends.

"A lot of memories when I see that house. It's hard to look at because we had such a good relationship for 25 years," Thompson said.

Thompson couldn't have asked for better neighbors, describing Roy and Lena Campbell as people who would help anyone in need.

"They're the best neighbors you could ask for. If I have a package delivered, they will get it for me by putting it in my back porch or take it inside their house," Thompson adds, "They would do anything for anybody."

The displaced family is currently staying at a hotel while trying to figure out their next steps. Thompson and her family couldn't just sit and wait to help.

"We are just trying to help them with anything we can," Thompson said.

Thompson's son has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for the family. The gesture shows how a devastating fire can bring a community even closer together.

If you want to help here is the link to the GoFundMe page.

