Neighbors helping Jessamine County family after house fire

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Jessamine County family is looking to the community for help after a fire broke out at their home in the Tates Creek Estates neighborhood last Tuesday.

On Sept. 17, Ashley Halderman woke up to find her neighbor's home on fire.

"I was on the porch up there and I saw fire trucks and ambulances," says Halderman. "They woke up, not being able to breathe from the smoke. Then, she opened the door to figure out what was going on and just saw flames," said Halderman.

Ashley tells LEX 18, the couple staying in the home, Kelley Clouse and Jeremy Thacker, were at work when the fire broke out. There were also two apartments on the backside of the home, where three family members were living. William Thacker and Lori Corsin made it out safely, but 44-year-old David "Joey" Morrow died as a result of the fire.

"The first night, they didn't even have a tent. They were in the back of a car," Halderman said.

Ashley says Kelley and Jeremy are staying in a hotel until Friday, while Lori and William are currently staying in a tent on the property.

Halderman also said, "Me and another girl were just going around asking, can we get clothes? Can we get some food? Can we get a tent? Blankets? Something for you to sleep in?"

Neighbors are hoping that with some help, they can assist the family with necessities such as clothing, food, and shelter.

"Any kind of help. Donations. We have set up a GoFundMe to help get them items they may need, as well as the funds to try and get them into a new place, plus pay for hotel rooms," Halderman stated.

Donations can be dropped off at Printing and Embroidery, 121 Commerce Drive, Nicholasville, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The family needs non-perishable food items, totes, laundry baskets, water, and men's and women's clothing.

A GoFundMe has also been set up by Halderman.

Visitation for David Morrow will be held at Betts and West Funeral Home in Nicholasville on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 1 to 3 p.m.

