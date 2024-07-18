Neighbors, local magistrate voice concerns about dangerous Garrard County intersection

LANCASTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — There's a lingering concern in Lancaster about a problem spot at US 27 and Rogers Road. A magistrate in the region tells us the state is talking with engineers to address the issues, but they're holding out hope for federal funds to reconstruct the area.

"When someone leaves my house, last thing I tell them is, please be careful, it's a deadly intersection, it's a deadly area."

That intersection of US 27 and Rogers Road is a site of major concern for Lancaster residents like Leeann Ellis and Jamie Davis.

"Two nights ago, another life was lost, this can't keep happening, this can't be a backburner issue any longer," said Ellis.

Ellis and Davis' call for action is heard loud and clear by Glendan Barker, a magistrate for District 3 in northern Garrard County.

"Being a magistrate and being a citizen, seeing casualties and people's loss of life, I really take it to heart," said Barker.

Barker is a part of a group looking for a solution. Multiple fatal crashes since April 1 of this year have claimed the lives of three people. Two died in an ambulance-tractor trailer crash, and a motorcyclist died after he was hit by a truck on July 15.

"I feel responsibility when someone gets injured, you know what could i have done a little more to not make this happen and to make improvements," said Barker.

Ellis and Davis hope there's an expedited plan for improvements.

"I don't consistently see a law enforcement presence in this northern part of Garrard, we have, as you can see, increased population, increased traffic, people are impatient," said Davis.

As people like Ellis and Davis voice their opinions and hope to see change in the area, Barker says he's working with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, hoping to get final drafts to construct a different and safer look to the area.

"Hopefully here in the next month or two they'll come up with a final draft and we'll look at it, it will be made public and we'll know if it's federally funded fully and we'll know if we go on with it," said Barker.

If those funds come through, construction could start in the fall.