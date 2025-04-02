Neighbors unite in Anderson County with collaborative approach to storm preparedness

ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — As another storm approaches, communities are not just looking to experts for guidance - they're leveraging the collective knowledge and experiences of their residents.

In Anderson County, the local emergency management team fosters a community-centric approach that empowers neighbors to play a crucial role during severe weather events.

Kevin Cornett, who has lived in the area for 15 years, is no stranger to the challenges of storm-related flooding.

“Most people think flooding is like a tidal wave coming in. Here, it’s just a slow rise. It’s slow and relentless,” he said.

Over the years, Cornett has managed the impact of rising river levels on his property, where it affects both him and his livestock.

His firsthand experiences have not only shaped his perspective but also inspired him to lend a helping hand to his neighbors.

Amy Womack, with Anderson County Emergency Management, said that residents like Cornett play a critical roll in storm management.

“They are basically our boots on the ground, and our eyes on the scene,” Womack said.

Thanks to insights from community members, emergency management officials can make informed decisions to ensure the safety of the entire county before severe weather strikes.

The trust placed in neighbors like Cornett stems from an appreciation and care they have for their neighbors, animals, and the area.

"They have a lot invested in this area," Womack said. " And we take great interest, and care, and concern for the people that live in these areas where the water can directly affect them.”

However, she notes the challenge of communicating urgency to residents who have grown desensitized to severe weather warnings over the years.

“They are desensitized to it because most of them have lived around those waterways pretty much their whole lives,” she said.

However, when it comes from him, that message carries more weight. “It does make you a lot more motivated when you are directly impacted by it, for sure," he said.

As Anderson County Emergency braces for a predicted 8 to 12 inches of rain, both Womack and Cornett emphasize the importance of preparation.

“Preparation and early warning helps a lot,” said Cornett.

Despite the expertise he provides, Cornett insists that the help is mutual and the bonds in the community are strong.

“It’s reciprocal; you know everyone here cares for each other,” he said.

He noted that neighbors often check on each other, reinforcing the spirit of cooperation that is vital during challenging times.

With weather conditions unpredictable, the residents of Anderson County remain vigilant, well-prepared for whatever may come.

As the saying goes, "Together, we are stronger," and in this tight-knit community, that sentiment rings true as they wait for the storm to pass, ready to support one another as they say they've always done.

