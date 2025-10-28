Nelson County chief deputy pleads guilty to forgery, misdemeanor charges

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Nelson County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Brandon Bryan pleaded guilty to amended charges in Nelson County Circuit Court last month, according to court documents.

The documents detailed that Bryan entered guilty pleas on Sept. 19 to third-degree forgery and an additional misdemeanor charge not specified in court records. Both charges stem from incidents that occurred on July 16, 2024.

Bryan appeared in court with his attorney and withdrew his previous not guilty plea as part of an agreement with the Commonwealth's Attorney's office.

The judge sentenced Bryan to pay $500 in fines per charge under Kentucky law. Bryan has until March 16, 2026, to pay the fines in full or face a "show cause" hearing, the plea agreement noted.

The court found Bryan knowingly and voluntarily waived his rights to a jury trial, to confront witnesses, and to appeal the case.