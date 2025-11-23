Nelson County Sheriff's Office investigating theft of Christmas decorations

The Nelson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the theft of Christmas decorations from the Benelli Drive area.

Several holiday items were stolen, including two small Christmas trees, Santa's sled and Santa's reindeer, according to the sheriff's office.

The theft occurred last night and was captured on surveillance cameras. The Nelson County Sheriff's Office released photos of the suspect and is asking for the public's help in identifying the individual.

An investigation is ongoing and anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Nelson County Dispatch.