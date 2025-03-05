NET device users making strides at Isaiah House

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — Isaiah House is spending a great deal of time examining how the NET Device influences treatment retention, and its chief operating officer is emphasizing the way Kentucky is at the forefront.

"We're seeing an increased interest across our state in the device," Mike Cox said.

Cox is referring to it as 'cutting edge technology.'

Isaiah House is still the only recovery center in the nation offering neuro-electrode treatment. For individuals who've attempted recovery in the past but have not been successful, the message is clear.

"There is a new tool called neuro-electric therapy that very well can be a tool that they've been needing to achieve lifetime recovery," Cox said.

Approved by the FDA last summer, the NET Device is a seven-day long treatment reducing opioid withdrawal symptoms in 24 hours. Since implementing this program in the latter part of June, Isaiah House has treated 133 clients with the NET Device through the end of February.

"This device can rapidly reduce cravings, can just transform somebody's life, help them to fully engage in treatment much quicker and it helps them to stay in treatment longer," Cox said.

Those are powerful statements from those who've received the treatment.

LEX18 has been following this story since last summer when Rebecca Mutch told us the NET Device saved her life. Last month, on an LEX18 visit to the Scott County Jail, inmate Sarah Rucker summed up her experience using the device.

"I feel completely better and I haven't craved any drugs for the first time in years," Rucker said.

Scott County Detention Center is sending many NET clients to Isaiah House for continued recovery.

Comparing those using the NET Device to all other admissions to Isaiah House during the same time period who are testing positive for opioids has revealed striking results.

"NET users are significantly less likely to leave treatment during the first week. Secondly, NET users are remaining in treatment longer," Cox said.

That combination, craving relief and therapeutic support, is making a huge difference.

"We are witnessing clients discover hope and success like never before," Cox said.

In turn, Cox thinks that is leading people to become more invested in their recovery journey.