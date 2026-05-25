'Never forget:' 9/11 Pentagon widow speaks at Camp Nelson Memorial Day Ceremony

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Camp Nelson National Cemetery and the Central Kentucky Veterans Committee hosted a Memorial Day ceremony Monday morning in Nicholasville.

The featured speaker was Teri Maude, widow of Lieutenant General Timothy Maude, who was killed on September 11, 2001 at the Pentagon.

"Each marker here at Camp Nelson contains a story," Maude said.

Maude urged those in attendance to tell their own stories as a way of paying tribute to fallen heroes.

"If talking to someone is hard then write it down, record it, speak it," Maude said.

One of the people in attendance who heard Maude's message was Howard Fitzgerald, a four-year Air Force veteran.

Fitzgerald, like many at the ceremony, was impacted emotionally by Maude's remarks.

"That was one of the better speeches I've ever heard over here and I've been over here a lot of times," Fitzgerald said.

Fitzgerald emphasized what it meant to have Maude speaking at the cemetery nearly 25 years since the 9/11 attacks.

"She's a remarkable lady, she's done speeches and so many good things around the country and around the world," Fitzgerald said.

Near the close of the one-hour ceremony, Maude left attendees with a final reminder.

"By sharing our story we can fulfill the promise we made to one another multiple times to never forget," Maude said.

