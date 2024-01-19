New all-inclusive sports league happening in Harrodsburg

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — In 2017, a Harrodsburg mom, Crimson Claycomb, founded the Kendyl and Friends Foundation after seeing that her daughter had limited opportunities. At three weeks old, Kendyl contracted meningitis.

Her mom explains, "85% of her brain is not formed and functioning, she has seven brain tumors, she's partially blind in both eyes, she's non-verbal, she's wheelchair dependent 100% of the time. She can't even scratch her own nose if it itches -- but she literally is one of the happiest people you'll ever meet."

Now, Kendyl's 13. Claycomb wants her daughter to experience everything anyone else can. First, the foundation brought an inclusive playground to the area, then an inclusive baseball team, and now its first full basketball and cheer season. Campbellsville University Harrodsburg's Men's Basketball team works with the players during the games.

Men's head coach, Austin Sparrow, shares, "Our players love any and every opportunity that they can give back to the community as well as anyone in need and you know this league is something that gives them the opportunity to share what they love, the game of basketball."

Foundation chair Leslie Hardman says these athletes are "Overcomers." The foundation welcomes players of all abilities. She says it's not about rules, points, or even winning. It's about having fun and overcoming what others may see as obstacles.

She says, "We love to have the opportunity to help these kids feel like they can do anything, which they can. And let their parents just be parents on the sidelines cheering and having a bag of chips and a coke and just enjoying their family."

Claycomb explains that leagues like this are invaluable to players. She shares that seeing the community support these projects and leagues gives these players purpose.

She says, "It gives them a voice and it gives them a platform to be able to say, 'hey, we're here too and we want you to see it and come be a part of it.'"

Claycomb wants to continue expanding and educating the community about the importance of inclusivity through this foundation.

"It's really fulfilling to be able to see people that let go of all the outside bad things just focus on how pure and sweet they are," says Claycomb.

The league is still looking for more players. They are preparing for their first game this weekend. For more information, you can check out the foundation here.