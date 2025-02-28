New amended lawsuit against London Mayor Weddle and Attorney Bryant

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Elijah Jarvis has filed an amended lawsuit against London Mayor Randall Weddle, the City of London, and Weddle's attorney Jeremy Bryant, claiming that "false accusations were made against him during a press conference on Feb. 27."

According to the lawsuit, Jarvis claims that "Weddle and Bryant's actions were intentional and reckless" and were made to "defame and injure his reputation."

Jarvis has been outspoken about the shooting and death of Doug Harless, and claims that "officials from The City of London tampered with his open records request of the shooting of Doug Harless" and that he has "been forcibly removed from a city meeting... over heated discussions regarding the shooting".

The suit argues that Weddle, paired with the ability to link Jarvis and his criticisms of the death of Harless through a Google search, "wantonly and recklessly asserts that Plaintiff has engaged in providing child pornography, to silence (Jarvis) as a critic."

That group allegedly includes Doug Phelps, the brother of Johnny and Jimmy Phelps, who are also suing Weddle. The suit also claimed that Weddle stated or inferred that Jarvis was part of a "pedo clan," and that both statements were false and meant to defame Jarvis.

laurellawsuit by rosemary.kelley2020 on Scribd

The suit seeks damages and the stoppage of further defamatory statements.

