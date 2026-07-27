New athletic facility 'The Well' opens at Grace Christian Church in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX News) — A new community athletic facility has opened its doors in Georgetown, with plans for camps, training programs, and more in the weeks ahead.

Grace Christian Church held the grand opening of "The Well" today, drawing community members from across Georgetown and central Kentucky for a first look at the new facility.

The Well is designed to host a wide range of events, including camps, training programs, and more.

Kentucky basketball sophomore and Great Crossing alum Malachi Moreno also stopped by for the grand opening.

Steve Minor, a The Well employee, said the facility is meant to serve the broader community.

"This isn't a gym for a church, it's for the entire community. So to see so many people from across Georgetown, but all of central Kentucky come out to be a part of it, it's incredible."

The facility opens for regular use tomorrow, with more programs and activities rolling out in the weeks ahead.