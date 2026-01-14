New bill aims to bring license renewals back to the county level at four different offices

(LEX 18) — A new bill filed Tuesday would return driver's license renewal services to county offices across Kentucky, offering residents more convenient options closer to home.

Senate Bill 7, sponsored by Senator Aaron Reed, has already gained support from nearly 30 senators. The legislation would allow Kentuckians to renew their licenses at four locations: the county or circuit clerk, the county judge executive, or the sheriff's office.

"That's why I filed this bill, Senate Bill 7, is because the people of Kentucky are screaming for us to do this," Reed said.

Currently, residents must travel to regional licensing offices for renewals, which can mean long drives and even longer wait times. Limited appointment slots available online add to the frustration.

"It's always an issue. Very rarely do I hear, wow, I walked right in, no problem," Reed said. "Every event that I go to, I bring up bringing driver's licenses back to the county, and people are spitting their food out and dropping their forks to clap because they want it."

The bill addresses previous concerns from county clerks about space and funding by offering multiple office options and implementing a $25 convenience fee.

"The reason why there's four options is because the biggest complaint that the clerks had was space and money. So we answered the space option with having four opening up. And the money part, well, we have a $25 convenience fee," Reed said.

The change could also benefit those seeking new licenses. Amber Wedding at the Central Kentucky Driving School believes reducing pressure on regional offices could help appointment availability.

"We can also then take some of those resources and help the test dates come a little sooner, that would be fantastic," Wedding said.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet would be responsible for purchasing and installing the necessary equipment to implement the changes.

Wedding emphasized the importance of government efficiency in maintaining public trust.

"As a taxpayer, we want to know that our systems are working well, that we're being heard, that our time is being honored."

"When they come and have an experience with their government, and they witness an inefficiency, it really just brings down the trust they have in their leadership," Reed added.

He said the goal is simple: "We're making government efficient. That's the goal."

Kentuckians were previously able to renew licenses at county offices before 2019, when new federal mandates related to Real ID requirements moved those services to regional offices.

