New bill would provide safety blue lights for tow truck drivers in Kentucky

(LEX 18) — Following the September 2024 death of 54-year-old tow truck driver Troy Caldwell on I-64 during a towing job, State Representative Richard White of Morehead filed a bill that would provide workers with safety lights.

House Bill 115 is a measure that would allow wreckers to be equipped with flashing blue lights. White said that he hopes this measure would help alert other drivers and increase awareness of tow trucks.

In addition, the measure details that the blue lights could be used while removing a vehicle or debris from the road but not used while actively towing them on the highway.

