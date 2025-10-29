New candidate announces bid for London mayor in 2026

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A new candidate has entered the race for mayor of London: Matt Orr officially announced his intention to challenge current Mayor Randall Weddle in the upcoming 2026 election.

In a Facebook post, Orr said he is "running for the mayor of London for 2026" and acknowledged being new to politics. He plans to file his candidacy paperwork in November.

"London has a lot of issues right now and it doesn't seem to be slowing down," Orr said.

Orr's campaign focuses on "putting London first" and working collaboratively to address the city's challenges. He emphasized the need for community unity in his announcement.

"There's a better London out there, everyone just needs to work together to find it," Orr said.

The announcement comes as Mayor Randall Weddle continues to serve after a circuit judge overturned his impeachment by the city council. Weddle was reinstated to office following the judicial ruling.

Orr is seeking support from residents as he prepares his campaign infrastructure, including establishing his official campaign page on social media platforms.