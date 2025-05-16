New children's book aims to strengthen family bonds for inmates at Powell County Detention Center

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Powell County Detention Center is launching a unique initiative intended to bridge the gap between incarcerated individuals and their families. Recognizing the emotional toll incarceration can take, especially on children, an employee at the facility decided to create a children's book aimed at fostering connection and understanding.

Inmates housed at the Powell County Detention Center serve their time behind concrete walls, leaving their families to cope with feelings of loneliness and fear, particularly when children are involved. Jailer Teddy Lacy sees firsthand the impact this separation has on both inmates and their loved ones. “They may have done something to get themselves locked up, but there is life after that,” Lacy says. “You can come out of jail as a better person and have a fruitful life after that without any further incidents of incarceration.”

Lacy is passionate about helping inmates to reintegrate successfully into society. “I want people to leave jail and never come back. I want them to make a good living when they get out, stay off drugs, and get their children back,” he adds. Understanding that children often feel overlooked in these situations, Cory Graham, an employee at the detention center, took action.

Graham collaborated with Lacy to develop “The Light in the Hallway,” a children's book specifically written for kids who have a parent in the criminal justice system. The story follows a young boy named Noah as he navigates the challenges posed by his father's incarceration. Through his journey, Noah meets a jailer named Big Ted, who comforts him by explaining how the jail system works and assures him that his father is being well taken care of and working on improving himself.

“Big Ted explains to him how the process works, and that they are taking good care of his dad," Graham elaborates. "He is eating, taking classes, and bettering himself, and he will be better for Noah when he gets out.”

A portion of the proceeds from the book will be reinvested into the Powell County Detention Center to fund programs designed to support and uplift children who have incarcerated parents. Graham believes that maintaining family connections is vital for successful rehabilitation. “They have an opportunity there to better themselves and to come back out stronger and as better people for their families,” he states.

The Powell County Detention Center has partnered with UNITE for the publication of the book, which is expected to be released this fall. It will be available in schools, libraries, correctional facilities, and retailers across the country, providing resources and hope to families facing the challenges of incarceration.

Through this initiative, the Powell County Detention Center hopes to affirm that while the road may be difficult, family support can play a pivotal role in an inmate’s journey toward rehabilitation and reintegration into society.