New children's book 'The Nest We Built' supports Lexington families in need

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — A new children's book is helping support Lexington families.

The Nest, in partnership with Independence Bank, held a launch party Tuesday night at LexArts for the book "The Nest We Built."

The book features woodland animals creating a soft place to land, mirroring the story of the nonprofit.

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Families gathered for a book reading and song release.

Money raised from the $15 books will fund the group's healing services.

Copies are available for purchase online through The Nest's website at thenestlexington.org.