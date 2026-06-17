Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

New children's book 'The Nest We Built' supports Lexington families in need

Infant,Sitting,On,A,Playmat,And,Reading,A,Coloful,Children's
<a href="https://www.shutterstock.com/g/uniqueton">uniqueton</a>/Shutterstock
Toddler reading a book
Infant,Sitting,On,A,Playmat,And,Reading,A,Coloful,Children's
Posted
and last updated

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — A new children's book is helping support Lexington families.

The Nest, in partnership with Independence Bank, held a launch party Tuesday night at LexArts for the book "The Nest We Built."

The book features woodland animals creating a soft place to land, mirroring the story of the nonprofit.

image.png

Families gathered for a book reading and song release.

Money raised from the $15 books will fund the group's healing services.

Copies are available for purchase online through The Nest's website at thenestlexington.org.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18