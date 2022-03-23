New Circle Burger Shake raises price to $1.68

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The iconic Burger Shake on New Circle Road is raising the price of their burgers due to rising inflation. The sign which previously read $1.39 now sits blank as the owners work to post the new price - $1.68.

Burger Shake has been around since 1957, when the cost of a burger was $0.19. By 1994, the cost was $0.69. It hit $0.99 by 2011, pushing to $1.23 by 2014.

They aren't sure when the new price will go up because the sign is currently broken.

“The food prices have increased, the paper products have increased, the price for employee salaries have increased,” said co-owner Sallie Lilly.

LEX18 spoke with customers who generally did not care the price was increasing, thankful the prices are as low as they are in the first place. They understood prices needed to rise for the restaurant to stay in business.