New city task force aims to improve road conditions for community

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Road conditions in some Lexington neighborhoods continue to be iced over, resulting in the Fayette County Schools announcing an NTI day for Tuesday.

A new city task force is focused on improving road conditions in all areas throughout the community.

"What's interesting particularly about driver behavior in weather like this, when there is ice on the road, when the roads are narrower than they normally would be, drivers are actually being more careful," said Vice Mayor Dan Wu. "Drivers are actually slowing down."

The city held a press conference on Tuesday where officials announced a new street safety task force. The task force is working to improve the road conditions for drivers, riders, and pedestrians, and is focused on three key areas:



Road engineering;

Driver education; and

Enforcement of road laws.

The city said that the task force has been in the works for six months.

"The current street situation is not a factor in forming this task force," said Council member David Sevigny. "This task force is more about the consistent safety of pedestrians and bikes and cars, running along the road."

In addition, the new task force will work alongside community experts to address traffic safety challenges. The group hopes to reduce traffic collisions and dangerous driving situations.

"Just to make people start thinking more about driving more safely," expressed Wu. "It could literally be something as simple as signs that say 'do not block intersection.'"

Wu also highlighted that the city had lifted the moratorium on the sidewalks clearing ordinance and he asked the community to remove snow and ice on sidewalks in front of their homes.