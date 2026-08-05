New clinical trial finds THC/CBD treatment shows promise for dementia-related agitation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Dementia affects more than memory. It can lead to changes in personality, mood and decision-making. And as the disease progresses, agitation can become one of its most troubling symptoms.

Jamie Cody, director of specialty programs at Bluegrass Care Navigators, said the condition is widely misunderstood.

"A lot of times we hear the word dementia and Alzheimer's and we use those interchangeably, but when we think about dementia, really that's kind of an umbrella of symptoms, so it's not a disease itself, but can be caused by many different diseases," Cody said.

Cody said the human side of the disease is just as important to understand.

"There's a saying that says a person with dementia is not giving you a hard time, they're having a hard time," Cody said.

Dr. Gregory Jicha, the University of Kentucky's director of clinical trials, said agitation is a significant concern in later stages of the disease.

"Over 40% of all patients in the later stages of disease will present with agitation," Jicha said.

That's where the Phase 2 LIBBY clinical trial comes in. Researchers tested a new approach in people with advanced dementia who were considered hospice eligible, and the University of Kentucky was one of the participating sites.

The treatment is not available over the counter. It is a combination of THC and CBD.

"The formulation used was a oil-based form, a liquid form with just a few drops administered," Jicha said.

The results were recently presented at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference.

"They showed a dramatic effect with an improvement in agitation scores," Jicha said.

Researchers found improvements as early as two weeks, with benefits continuing through the 12-week study. The University of Kentucky team took the trial directly to patients across the state.

"Our team went mobile for this, out to people's homes across the state of Kentucky, frequently driving two hours to each direction to meet with families that were interested in helping to participate and advance this science," Jicha said.

Molly Demrow is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Molly at molly.demrow@wlex.tv

