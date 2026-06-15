New coffee shop Shibam Coffee opens in Lexington, offers Yemeni coffee

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — A local family is opening what they say is Lexington's first Yemeni coffee shop after nearly a decade of dreaming about it.

Shibam Coffee is celebrating its grand opening today on South Upper Street in downtown Lexington, bringing traditional Yemeni coffee, specialty espresso drinks, and desserts to the city.

A local family started the business after dreaming about it for nearly a decade. They hope the space becomes a gathering spot for everyone.

"We're really excited and, you know, especially being the first one in Lexington, I think our community needed it. We have a population here that loves trying innovative things, and I think this is going to do well because of that."

One big difference between a Yemeni coffeehouse and a typical American coffee shop is the late-night hours. The owners say they plan to continue that trend, with the cafe closing at midnight on Fridays and Saturdays and 11 p.m. the rest of the week.