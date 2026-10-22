New details emerge in deadly Paris police pursuit and shooting

PARIS, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A police pursuit that began in Lexington ended Wednesday evening in Paris with officers fatally shooting a 48-year-old Lexington man, according to police.

The incident brought a heavy police presence to a part of Paris that residents described as typically quiet.

“Paris is usually a quiet little town. We don't have things like this going on in this little country town,” said Llary Cordray, who witnessed the shooting.

The events leading up to the pursuit began Sunday, Oct. 18, when Lexington police responded to a shooting at a home.

Police identified 48-year-old Timothy Stone as the suspect and said he left the scene. Police later obtained a warrant for Stone on several charges, including robbery, assault, violating a protective order, and fleeing police.

Three days later, Lexington police said officers located Stone in a vehicle around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and attempted to stop him.

Police said Stone did not stop, leading officers on a pursuit that eventually entered Bourbon County. Paris police and Bourbon County sheriff's deputies joined the pursuit.

Michael Chumbley, who has lived on the street since about 2000, said the neighborhood is normally peaceful.

“It's nice. It's quiet. There's not really any problems here,” Chumbley said.

Police said officers used a PIT maneuver to end the pursuit on Second Street. According to police, Stone got out of the vehicle armed and fired at officers. Officers returned fire, striking Stone.

Stone was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Kentucky State Police is investigating the shooting.

Cordray said he was at a friend's apartment when he heard the pursuit approaching.

“All of a sudden I started hearing police cars, sirens, and then I heard a big boom,” Cordray said. “Then after that I heard gunfire.”

The incident also unfolded near where Paris Independent Schools sports teams were practicing. The district took action to keep students safe.

“It can be very scary because we care about our kids,” community liaison and coach Ametrus Carter said. “All of these kids are ours; we care about them. We want them to be safe and make sure they get back home to wherever they came in.”

Residents said they viewed the shooting as an unusual event for the community.

“Of course it's disturbing. You never want to see something like that,” Chumbley said. “However, I think of it more as a random thing as opposed to something that will happen more often.”

Justin Holloway, owner of Paris Pawn, expressed a similar sentiment.

“It seems like it's a pretty isolated incident. Not something I need to worry about really,” Holloway said.

For Cordray, who has lived in Paris all his life, the shooting was a reminder of how quickly an ordinary evening can change.

“It just goes to show you that anything can happen at the drop of a dime,” he said.

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