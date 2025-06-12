New details, new arrests made in connection with 2019 homicide

MADISON/SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's a case that dates back nearly six years, and new details and new arrests have been brought to light following a 2019 homicide.

Wednesday morning, LEX 18 learned that a woman, 53-year-old Jenny Keller, had been arrested in Scott County and charged with facilitation to kidnapping in connection with homicide.

Assistant Chief Josh Nash with Georgetown police says, "We've been working on this case for a couple years now and it all stems back from an incident that happened in August 2019."

Let's walk you back to that incident where the case all began in Scott County but led into Madison County.

In August 2019, the body of 39-year-old April Arnett was found in Madison County off the side of Lexington Road, which runs parallel to I-75.

Soon after, police arrested Ryan "Todd" Crawley and his cousin, Ronald "Doug" Crawley, on charges of evidence tampering and abuse of a corpse.

In 2024, both men pleaded guilty to those charges.

That brings us to April 2025, when police arrested three more people: Jenny Keller, Bridget Lyons, and James Watson.

The Crawleys, along with Lyons and Watson, are all charged in connection with the deadly kidnapping of Arnett, and evidence tampering.

Citations from 2019 say both Crawley's drove into Madison County over the Old Clays Ferry Bridge with Arnett's body. The documents say she was wrapped in a tarp with cinder blocks attached, and that the men tried to throw her body into the water, but it got stuck on a guide wire.

The document goes on to say, the Crawley's put Arnett's body back into the vehicle, and dumped her nearby between Boone's Trace and the Clay's Ferry Bridge.

Part of what we learned today is that Keller is accused of helping to arrange the kidnapping.

"I do know that Ms. Keller at some point was in Scott County and facilitated some action with her co-defendants," explains Nash. "Which I believe there are numerous co-defendants in this case, that something happened here in Scott County that led to another incident, which was the kidnapping in another jurisdiction."

All five suspects will be answering to those charges over the next few months:

