New Eiffel Tower coming to Paris, Kentucky

PARIS, Ky. (LEX 18) — In a nod to its French connection, the city of Paris is raising money to build a replica of one of the world's most recognizable landmarks.

There's already an Eiffel Tower in downtown Paris, but a newer, taller, tower may also represent the growth of Bourbon County's court seat.

"Our Eiffel Tower that we're building right now is going to be 20 feet tall, and going to be an exact replica of the Eiffel Tower in Paris France," said Betty Ann Allen, tourism director in Bourbon County.

The new tower will be installed in the shadow of another uniquely Paris landmark: the world's tallest three-story building.

The spot is the corner of Eighth and Main.

"We hope the Eiffel Tower is going to be a landmark for people. When they come to town (they may ask), 'how do you get to Farmer's Market?' You turn left at the Eiffel Tower," said Allen.

Its located near the end of Main street which has seen tremendous economic growth over the past year with more than a dozen new businesses opening despite the pandemic.

"We just have a lot of things going on and there's a lot of excitement right now for Paris," said Allen.

As for the current, smaller, Eiffel Tower in front of the farmers market, Allen says it's staying put for now.

But the new tower is just another way to show that the future is bright in Kentucky's City of Light.

The ground-breaking for the 20-foot Eiffel Tower is on June 7.

Right now, the tourism commission is raising money to help pay for the tower. So far they've collected about $5,000 of the $25,000 needed.