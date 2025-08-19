New Gatton Park set to open in downtown Lexington after 10 years of planning

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — After a decade of planning, surveying community members, and construction, Gatton Park, located right behind the Central Bank Center, is set to open this weekend.

The 12-acre site features a concert stage, two dog parks, and a kid's playground with a water play area.

"We've been dreaming about this day, praying about this for 10 years," said Allison Lankford, the park's CEO. "I can't wait."

Lankford said they surveyed more than 16,000 people to ensure the community could provide input on the park's design.

"We believe that that input really built the park," Lankford said.

Rebecca Blake, who lives near Gatton Park, has been anticipating this addition to downtown for years.

"I feel like this will be a success for generations to come. It's helped clean up downtown, it's helped to give downtown a different look, so I hope people will appreciate that come in from all around," Blake said.

Saturday's grand opening will feature free concerts, dance performances, and activities like face painting for kids.

"There's a vibration, the excitement is at a level that I've not seen in several years," Blake said.

"This is what we've really been missing, a place that brings the whole region together," Lankford said.

