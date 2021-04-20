New housing community for the medically vulnerable coming to Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday morning for a new community residence off Versailles Road. Its goal is to house low-income people who are medically vulnerable. This includes LGBTQ individuals, the elderly, the homeless, those with HIV/AIDS and those with other chronic health conditions, including severe mental illness and substance use disorders.

“We want Stonewall Terrace to be a place where people feel comfortable and where they can call home. So, we're going to create a stigma-free, inclusive, supportive environment on this location,” said Jon Parker, executive director of AVOL Kentucky.

The project is a partnership between AVOL Kentucky and Winterwood, Inc. Stonewall Terrace will contain 26 apartments and mainly serve AVOL clients, providing not only housing, but also support.

“Access to social services and connectivity to medical care will take place right on site as AVOL will be moving its offices to this wonderful building that will be right [on site],” said Parker.

“On top of all that great news, we hear that this will the first of its kind LGBTQ-inclusive housing unit in Kentucky,” said Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton.

The first building is expected to be ready for move-in this fall. The last building is expected to be completed by February 2022.

