New Kentucky law restricts use of drones while hunting, fishing

(LEX 18) — A new law is in place that will restrict the use of drones while hunting and fishing, according to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources.

Officials say that "following an adjournment of the Kentucky Interim Joint Committee on Natural Resources and Energy on Oct. 16, a new administrative regulation went into effect making it unlawful to use aircraft or unmanned aircraft in the take of fish or wildlife."

According to officials, the law is to ensure a fair, safe, and responsible outdoor recreation for all, and that "scouting for wildlife with a drone is allowed as long as you aren't assisting in the take of an animal," or "if a drone locates a dead animal, the operator can notify you of its location for recovery."

Officials add that it is prohibited to use "drones to hunt, shoot, wound, trap, or herd wildlife," and "guiding a hunter to a live animal located by a drone."

The rules apply to the entire state on both public and private lands, according to officials.

For more information, go to New law takes effect restricting drone use when hunting and fishing - Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife or call the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Information Center at 800-858-1549.