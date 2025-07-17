New Kroger raises traffic concerns for those in the Newtown Pike area

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — As more businesses continue to set up shop on Newtown Pike in Lexington, traffic is becoming a growing concern for area residents. The upcoming Kroger store near Newtown Pike and Citation Boulevard has locals worried about worsening congestion on an already busy corridor.

Angel Velasquez, who drives along Newtown Pike daily to work as an electrician at the new Kroger location, says congestion has always been a problem.

"It's always been busy, high traffic flow," Velasquez said.

His morning commute takes about nine minutes, but the afternoon drive home has doubled to 15-20 minutes. The challenge comes when leaving work, as there's only one way out — the intersection at Citation Boulevard and Newtown Pike.

When the new Kroger opens its doors, Velasquez fears there will be more cars on the road.

But both city and state officials have plans to address the anticipated traffic buildup. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to add an additional left-hand turn lane on Citation Boulevard, which will lead to Newtown Pike. They will also extend Newtown Pike from a two-lane road to a three-lane road.

WLEX

"I feel like it would be a good addition opening on that," Velasquez said.

Meanwhile, the city's traffic engineering team plans to extend New Circle Road to Russell Cave Road. This would allow Lexington to have an additional intersection behind Kroger by connecting Asbury Lane and Winburg Road.

Although it may take a year or two to complete, according to the traffic engineering team.

"It does give a little bit more options," Velasquez said.

But when it does, since Velasquez lives on Russell Cave Road, he plans to use alternative routes whenever possible.

"I'll probably end up taking that road instead of over here," he said.

Velasquez anticipates increased traffic once the store opens. "I'm assuming once it opens and it's closer for the people out in the countryside to come to Kroger, it's gonna be more people coming in," he said.