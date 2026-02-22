New Lexington hockey team brings excitement and help to local community

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A new hockey team is bringing excitement and community spirit to Lexington.

The Lexington Nightfall hockey team is selling out its home opener and raising money for the Central Kentucky Hockey Association.

The debut game on Sunday drew fans from across the region, including some visitors experiencing hockey for the first time in the Bluegrass State.

"We're from eastern Kentucky, Grayson. So, hockey [is] something that you don't see a lot of," said Jeremy Traylor, a hockey fan who made the trip to Lexington.

For Brooke Harover, the game marked a personal milestone.

"This is my first hockey game ever. I'm very excited to have some hockey back here in Lexington," Harover said.

The sold-out crowd meant more than just entertainment for organizers with the Kentucky Ice Hockey Collective, a nonprofit that aims to make hockey more accessible. Instead, the sold-out crowd demonstrated the nonprofit's community impact.

The Kentucky Ice Hockey Collective is using The Lexington Nightfall team to work towards its mission.

"We got a sold-out crowd here. A lot of families coming back out to see some high level hockey in Lexington, Kentucky," said Brock Ward, the vice president of the Kentucky Ice Hockey Collective. "It's our goal to expose more kids to the sport of hockey."

The team's community-focused approach resonated with fans who appreciated having a local team beyond the college level.

"It obviously brings the community together, and it's nice to see somebody that isn't a college team, because it's more local," said Emily Stillwell, a hockey fan.

Ward emphasized the organization's commitment to using its platform for community benefit.

"I think for us it's great to bring that exposure and be part of the local sport community here. Tie that with all other nonprofits, to use our voices that we have to expose anyone else to do good in our community, and bring those groups together, is a win for everybody," Ward said.

The fundraising component of the home opener particularly impressed attendees, including Harover.

"I feel like that's a great way, not only to bring some impact to those organizations, but also show what those organizations are doing for the community," Harover said.

Looking ahead, the Kentucky Ice Hockey Collective has ambitious plans for growth.

"We're looking into joining a league in the next few years, and grow the program into something that Lexington can be proud of," Ward said.

The Nightfall team won its debut game and will play four more home games this season. The team plans to continue supporting youth sports and other local charities throughout the season.

Upcoming Lexington Nightfall Games:

