New Lexington hockey team focuses on community first

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A new semi-professional hockey team is bringing more than just exciting gameplay to Lexington this winter. The Lexington Nightfall, organized by the Kentucky Ice Hockey Collective, is making community service a central part of its mission.

The team will play five home games this season, with each game benefiting a different local charity or nonprofit organization, including Special Olympics, Lexington Dream Factory, and youth sports organizations.

"This team, in general, is a team from the community for the community," said Matt Menegotto, president of the Kentucky Ice Hockey Collective.

The community's response has been overwhelming. The team sold out its first game on February 21 in under a month, demonstrating strong local support for the new venture.

Beyond supporting local nonprofits, the Lexington Nightfall is also honoring those who serve the community and country. All games this season will be played against first responder or veteran teams.

"What better way to start off a new team than to play against and showcase the veterans and first responders who not only protect our country but also protect our community," Menegotto said.

The Kentucky Ice Hockey Collective has been working to grow hockey and make it more accessible across the world. The Lexington Nightfall is part of that plan; however, it is focused locally, with hopes of eventually bringing professional hockey back to Lexington.

"Our ultimate goal is to grow the game and at the same time try to bring a professional hockey team back to Lexington," Menegotto said.

Head coach of the Lexington Nightfall, George Woolley, sees the launch as a fresh beginning for hockey in the area.

"This is really a new event. It's like New Year's Eve. It's a new start," Woolley said.

The team's community-focused approach has garnered support from local businesses as well. Country Boy Brewing recently held a community night where a portion of the profits went to support the Kentucky Ice Hockey Collective.

"We've been in the community for 14 years. We wouldn't be where we are without our community," said Mac Perry, general manager of Country Boy Brewing's Chair Avenue location.

Perry expressed excitement about the team's debut and expects an energetic atmosphere at games.

"I'm so excited. I expect a lot of yelling and cheering. I'm excited to see how they perform," Perry said.

If you want to learn more about the Lexington Nightfall or know when they play, click here.

And here is a link to the nonprofit Kentucky Ice Hockey Collective about what they do to help grow ice hockey worldwide: Kentucky Ice Hockey Collective.