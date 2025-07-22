New Lexington Kroger location on Newtown Springs set to open August 14

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A grand opening Lexington's newest Kroger addition, located on Newtown Springs Drive, is scheduled for August 14.

The celebration will include a ribbon cutting at 7:45 a.m. and "represents a $42 million investment in the Lexington community and is part of the latest development by RD Property Group, a Lexington-based firm focused on bringing long-term growth and convenience to the region," a press release said.

Alongside home goods and apparel department, the location includes The Little Clinic, drive-thru pharmacy, Starbucks, Murray's Cheese Shop, a sushi bar, and a Wine & Spirits Shoppe.

“Kroger has been part of the bluegrass landscape for nearly a century, and this new Marketplace represents our continued commitment to growing with Kentucky,” said Jake Cannon, president of The Kroger Co. Louisville Division in the release. “This $42 million investment brings jobs, innovation and expanded services to Lexington, strengthening our role as a partner in the region’s long-term economic growth.”