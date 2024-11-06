New Lexington street banners dedicated to Fayette County veterans

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — If driving or walking down Vine Street in downtown Lexington, you will notice new street banners dedicated to Fayette County Veterans.

It's a partnership between Lexington's Commission on Veterans' Affairs, the Mayor's Office and the Lexington History Museum.

The banners honor 24 men and women who not only served our country, but have also been inducted into the Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame.

In addition to the banners, there is also a digital exhibit curated by the Lexington History Museum.

"I think it's really important that the city is finding ways to publicly honor history makers," says Dr. Mandy Higgins, the Executive Director of the Lexington History Museum. "People who have done incredible things in their lives to help the community thrive and prosper."

Rob Larkin is a retired Army National Guard Brigadier General and is the chairman of Lexington's Commission on Veteran's Affairs. he hopes to expand the program by placing more banners across the city.

"Every veteran has a story," explains Larkin. "Whether they serve for two years in a time of conflict, whether they volunteered or if they were drafted, everybody has their own military story."

To learn about the work to help serve and honor our veterans, click here.

You can also learn more about each veteran represented in the banner program by clicking here.