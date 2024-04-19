New Mercer County ambulance provider contract approved

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — Mercer County residents will continue to receive ambulance services thanks to a new contract with AmeriPro that was approved Friday by the Mercer County Fiscal Court.

Officials say the new contract will start as soon as the state approves an Emergency Certificate of Need. That will allow two trucks, both with a paramedic and an EMT, to be stationed inside the county for three years.

"EMS service will continue in Mercer County, but not just with the current provider. We’re gonna do everything we can within our powers to make sure that there is no lapse in service. We have a first responder program with our firefighters that we will have them at the house immediately when there’s a call," said Brad Cox, Mercer County emergency management director.

The previous provider, Raintree Health, shut down earlier this week. The company said staffing levels and low wages were part of the decision to stop providing service through the county. Mercer County has been relying on neighboring counties to provide mutual aid while negotiating a new contract with AmeriPro.

"We are working with our surrounding counties to make sure that we have trucks here physically in our county so that when the call comes in, we’re not waiting for somebody from Danville, or Boyle County, or Anderson. We’re gonna have somebody responding from here," said Cox.

