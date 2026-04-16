New micro-apartments open in Mount Sterling, aiming to bolster affordable housing

MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (LEX 18) — New micro-apartments in Mount Sterling are open to address Kentucky's growing need for housing units.

According to a national research firm hired by the Kentucky Housing Corporation, results in the last year estimate Kentucky needs more than 200,000 housing units. Montgomery County currently has a below-average rental vacancy rate.

Sunrise Suites in Mount Sterling is addressing the need by opening micro-apartments. Without these types of projects, communities are at a disadvantage, according to Sunrise Suites managing partner, Michael Pidgorodetskiy.

"We need to make it affordable," Pidgorodetskiy said.

The rental property features 32 brand new, fully furnished units that include free Wi-Fi and utilities.

"We're filling the gap between a one bedroom and a two bedroom and also short term rentals," Pidgorodetskiy said.

Rent is $995 a month for a 30-day lease. There is a $250 move-in charge, but no deposit is required. The application fee is $10.

LEX 18 Sunrise Suites in Mount Sterling

The property also features an Airbnb option.

"Airbnb we're renting out for as low as $69 a night," Pidgorodetskiy said.

Pidgorodetskiy called designing a micro-apartment a complicated process, noting the challenge of fitting so much into a room that is about 250 square feet.

"We have to design a living space, a bedroom. We have to design a small office area and a bathroom, a sitting area and a kitchen," said Pidgorodetskiy.

For anyone considering making the property their home, the upfront process is designed to be fast.

"You can move in as quickly as 12 to 24 hours," Pidgorodetskiy said.

Pidgorodetskiy said the concept is serving a "huge need" in the community and he will not stop here. He and his managing partners want to open three or four buildings with micro-units at different locations each year, with plans to expand to Ohio for his next project.