New Miss Kentucky Ariana Rodriguez inspires with journey from foster care to advocacy

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Ariana Rodriguez, a 20-year-old from Bardstown, has a powerful story to share, one that she hopes will inspire others who have faced similar struggles.

Recently crowned Miss Kentucky, Ariana never imagined she would hold such a title, especially considering her challenging past.

Her journey has been anything but easy. Growing up in the foster care system, Ariana experienced immense challenges. By the age of 16, she found herself homeless, living out of her car.

“Many people don't realize what it’s like to be a kid in foster care. You're given a trash bag to hold your belongings and told to count every item you have. You’re placed with strangers, and that’s just the beginning of the issues that children in foster care face,” she said.

Despite these hardships, Ariana found her voice and purpose in founding the Lucky Ones Foundation while she was a senior in high school. This nonprofit, based at the University of Kentucky, is dedicated to amplifying the voices of youth who have experienced the foster care system and educating the public about the challenges they face.

A special moment came after her Miss Kentucky win when a young girl in foster care reached out to Ariana, expressing her pride in her achievement.

“She said, I'm so glad you won. I didn’t know that people like us can do things like that,'” Ariana said.

Ariana's motivation to persevere is deeply rooted in her love for her little sister.

“Anytime I have a difficult day, I think about her and how I need to be a role model for her,” she said. She remained steadfast in her commitment to show her sister that giving up is not an option.

Currently, Ariana is pursuing her bachelor’s degree in social work and psychology at the University of Kentucky while also dedicating her time to mentoring children in foster care. “If I didn't take that first step, I’m afraid no one ever would have, so I chose to lead the way,” she said.

Through her achievements and advocacy work, Ariana is paving the path for others in the system, instilling hope and demonstrating that they are not alone on their journey.

She is also the host of "The Lucky Ones Podcast," where she continues to share stories and foster discussions about the experiences of youth in foster care. For more information, you can visit The Lucky Ones Podcast.

Ariana Rodriguez’s newfound title of Miss Kentucky is more than just a crown; it is a platform for advocacy, hope, and transformation for those who have faced adversity.

