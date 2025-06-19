New monument in Lexington honors couple who escaped slavery through Underground Railroad

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A new monument unveiled in Lexington on Thursday honors Lewis and Harriet Hayden—two formerly enslaved Lexingtonians who became nationally recognized abolitionists—and commemorates the bravery of all those who journeyed to freedom via Kentucky’s Underground Railroad.

The statue, titled "Towards Freedom," depicts the Haydens hand in hand, symbolizing their partnership in the journey to freedom.

"They are equal partners joining forces to work together," said Basil Watson, the sculptor of the monument.

Watson emphasized that the monument highlights not only the Haydens' personal journey toward freedom but also their contributions to pushing the nation toward freedom—a journey he believes is still ongoing.

"We are still on that journey. We have not reached there yet. There's still a way to go. I'm hoping that the monument will encourage people to come together to join hands and to look forward," Watson said.

The unveiling date holds special significance as it coincides with Juneteenth, the day the country commemorates the end of slavery.

Governor Andy Beshear spoke at the event, noting the importance of acknowledging history while working toward a better future.

"This statue represents our commitment in Kentucky to shine the light on our past so we can build that better future and do it together," Beshear said.

