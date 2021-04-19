New mural underway in downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington is in the process of adding a new mural to its downtown collection.

Work began about two weeks ago on a new piece titled "New Day Dawning." Artist Casey McKinney is painting the mural around three walls of the New Vista building on Mechanic Street.

McKinney won the commission for the piece over two other finalists. He said his winning design, which depicts hands holding up the sun, is centered around New Vista's mission to help its clients with mental health and substance abuse issues.

"It's based upon the idea of starting every day fresh, and New Vista is always there helping people with their mental and substance abuse recovery," McKinney said. "So it's kind of meant to celebrate those milestones."

The mural is funded through a partnership between Lex Arts and New Vista.

The piece is expected to be finished in about three weeks.

