New path discovered in Mammoth Cave, the cave system now has 420 known miles of passages

EDMONSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — According to the Cave Research Foundation, the longest cave system is even longer.

The foundation has discovered eight more miles of passage within Mammoth Cave National Park's cave system, which now totals 420 miles of passages.

Each year, volunteers from the Cave Research Foundation come to the park to map newly discovered passages.

The National Park notes it is important to know the location of where things are inside of a cave.

By utilizing a cave map, the park learns exactly where a mineral, insect population, air current, or prehistoric artifacts are located, and therefore where future research efforts could take place.

Knowing where caves lie helps the park to manage projects that take place outside of the cave, too.

