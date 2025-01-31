New program to award Ky. school districts using food products from local farmers

(LEX 18) — The Kentucky Department of Agriculture announced on Friday morning that a new program will award Kentucky school districts using food from products from local farmers.

According to a release, the Kentucky Farm to School Stars Recognition Program will "recognize three school districts that have demonstrated a commitment to increase purchases directly from Kentucky farmers."

The release notes that "impacts will be measured by monitoring the districts' purchases of locally produced proteins and produce for an entire school year."

Further, according to the release, eligible districts must participate in the National School Lunch Program.

A release says a panel of KDA staff will review school districts' applications to select the top three districts. The winners for the 2024-2025 school year will be announced in October.

Below are the following incentive levels, according to KDA:



First place- $10,000

Second place- $8,000

Third place- $6,000

For more information, go to Farm to School.