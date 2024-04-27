New resource center for people with Autism opens doors in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — BlueSprig, a new resource center for people with Autism opened its doors in Lexington on Saturday.

The new center aims to help people with Autism navigate daily life. BlueSprig will offer services such as behavior analysis therapy.

"I feel like our field has grown exponentially and we are still growing," said Clinical Director Danielle Duff.

BlueSprig says offering these valuable resources is something they have been for about 10 years but the new location allows them to bring all of their resources to one location.

The new center is located on Fortune Drive in Lexington, but they also have a location in Georgetown.

Other services and resources they offer can help develop communication, social, vocational, and other skills.

You can learn more about BlueSprig by clicking here to visit their website.

