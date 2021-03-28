New retreat center helps military families heal

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A new retreat center is now open in Bullitt County to help military members, veterans, and their families come together and heal.

"Active Heroes Retreat Center" in Shepherdsville said it is the first retreat in the country designed by military families to help military families.

The center is open to them free of charge.

Active Heroes is set to host a community open house next Saturday, April 3rd to showcase what they offer.

It is set to start at 2 p.m. and end at 6 p.m.

