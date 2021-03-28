Menu

Watch
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

New retreat center helps military families heal

items.[0].image.alt
Active Heroes
Active Heroes
Posted at 10:01 AM, Mar 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-28 12:23:16-04

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A new retreat center is now open in Bullitt County to help military members, veterans, and their families come together and heal.

"Active Heroes Retreat Center" in Shepherdsville said it is the first retreat in the country designed by military families to help military families.

The center is open to them free of charge.

Active Heroes is set to host a community open house next Saturday, April 3rd to showcase what they offer.

It is set to start at 2 p.m. and end at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Ways to Watch!

All the Ways to Watch LEX 18!