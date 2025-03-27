New Shepherd's House location in Lexington to open in April

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A new addiction recovery center is opening in Kentucky in April.

The new building, located in Hamburg, is the second Lexington location for Shepherd's House. It will focus on helping men recover from alcohol addiction long-term.

"One of the things we pride ourselves (on) at Shepherd's House is creating family," Director of Operations Sean Schomp said. "Our main goal, our main mission...is to reunite communities, reunite families, allow the men that leave our buildings to be what society wants."

Up to 28 men, ages 18 and up can stay at the new facility.

