New SNAP work requirements take effect in Kentucky, could impact thousands

(LEX 18) — New work requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program took effect Feb. 1, affecting adults ages 18 to 64 without dependents under the age of 14 across Kentucky.

The upper age limit for those who need to meet work requirements was raised from 54 through 64 for able-bodied adults without dependents.

The requirements, stemming from recent federal legislation, mandate that eligible adults work a minimum of 80 hours per month. Those unable to meet the requirements may only receive SNAP benefits for three months in a three-year period.

According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, SNAP reaches more than 595,000 Kentuckians. The Congressional Budget Office estimates that SNAP provisions from 2025 through 2034 will reduce participation by roughly 2.4 million people in an average month nationwide.

At the Hazel Green Food Project in Wolfe County, team members are preparing for increased demand as the new requirements take effect.

"Just the thought of how many families this is going to affect is super heartbreaking," said Nicky Stacy, who leads the organization.

Stacy expressed concern about the broader impact of reduced SNAP participation.

"Less people on SNAP is less people getting their bellies full at night, that's less children going to bed full," Stacy said.

The new requirements allow several qualifying activities, including working for pay (including self-employment), participating in specific job training or education programs, and volunteering at qualified non-profit or public institutions.

Katrina Montgomery, one of the Hazel Green Food Project's 37 daily volunteers, anticipates increased need at local food pantries.

"The line's gonna be longer here at the food pantry," Montgomery said.

Montgomery, well aware that 13% of Kentucky's population receives SNAP benefits, expressed frustration about support for affected individuals.

"Nobody cares what's happening to these people so I don't know we just speak our minds and try to do what we can to help," Montgomery said.

The Hazel Green Food Project operates on a half-acre lot and currently serves 2,000 households, a significant increase from 300 families in 2021. The organization provides immediate relief as new SNAP rules take effect.

"What we're doing is really helping Kentucky...really making a difference in Kentuckians lives," Stacy said.

With new SNAP requirements in place, people qualifying for SNAP still need to re-certify their eligibility every six to twelve months.

