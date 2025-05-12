New survey shows rising food prices challenge Americans' ability to eat healthy

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A recent survey by the Pew Research Center reveals that most Americans are struggling to maintain a healthy diet due to rising food prices. Many are skipping the meat and produce aisles to alleviate their grocery bills, indicating a widespread concern over access to nutritious food.

According to the survey, 90% of adults in the U.S. report that the price of healthy food has increased in recent years, while 69% say these higher food costs make it difficult to maintain a healthy diet. Those on fixed or lower incomes reported the most challenges, with 47% indicating they struggle to afford healthy meals, in stark contrast to only 15% of upper-income adults.

Mark Crithfield, president of Critchfield Meats Family Market in Lexington, a local staple since 1969, discussed the impact of rising prices on grocery shopping.

“We have seen rises in all foods, not just your healthier foods,” he said. "When you get into your local products, produce and meats, those will be higher because of the efficiency of producing that product compared to what a larger manufacturer would do."

Local shoppers are finding creative ways to maintain a healthy diet despite budget constraints.

Diana Rowland shared her approach to grocery shopping: “I try to buy chicken in bulk and then, as I cook it, I make it into two or three different meals.”

She also advocates for utilizing her home garden for fresh vegetables, and the rising price of fresh fruit: “They’re so expensive, you can’t afford to let them waste. If something starts to go bad, I’ll put it in the freezer to make smoothies or something like that.”

Crithfield suggests shoppers take advantage of sales and consider purchasing in bulk.

“We have weekly specials; shop specials, find something that you want to eat, stock up on it, and put it in your freezer.” He emphasizes the importance of ensuring that customers get quality products for their money.

