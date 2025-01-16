New tool to help combat strangulation in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A new tool in Kentucky will help combat strangulation.

Attorney General Russell Coleman released a manual titled “Responding to Strangulation in Kentucky: Guidelines for Prosecutors, Law Enforcement, Health Care Providers and Victim Advocates” on Wednesday.

The manual, which is one of the first of its kind, identifies the signs of strangulation for medical professionals and law enforcement. It also shares strategies to effectively prosecute cases under Kentucky law and how advocates should engage with victims who suffered this specific crime.

“Strangulation is a cruel and brutal crime. Because of the difficulties identifying the visible and nonvisible signs of the abuse, it has been challenging to investigate and prosecute. This Manual aims to end that,” said Coleman.

Why the focus on strangulation?

Coleman points to data showing that strangulation is one of the most accurate predictors for homicide.

"People who strangle are some of the most dangerous criminals we face," said Coleman. "The data is chilling.:

"Research has now made clear that when a man puts his hands around a woman’s neck, he has just raised his hand and said: ‘I am a killer', added Coleman.

The majority of all police officers killed in the line of duty are killed by men who have strangled women, according to The Training Institute on Strangulation Prevention.

Doctors say the manual can ensure victims across Kentucky are better treated.

“Given that victims of strangulation may have no outward sign of injury, it can be challenging for medical professionals in regards to how to assess victims. This manual will help to ensure that all victims of strangulation across the entire state receive care according to best practices.” said Christina Howard, M.D. Medical Director of the Kentucky Children’s Kosair for Kids Center for Safe and Healthy Children and Families.

In 2019, the Kentucky General Assembly passed the Commonwealth’s first statute on strangulation, making it a serious felony.