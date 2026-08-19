New traffic light installed at Lexington intersection where motorcyclist died in October 2024

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — James Edward Reed Jr., 38, died in October 2024 after a crash on his motorcycle on Versailles Road in Lexington. Nearly two years later, a new traffic light now stands at the intersection where that crash occurred.

Reed's brother, Matthew Conway, began pushing for the change shortly after Reed's funeral.

"I reached out to the transportation cabinet," Conway said.

Conway spent several months emailing back and forth with Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District Seven. The agency conducted a study of the area.

"They performed a traffic study in that area and deemed that there were changes that needed to be made," Conway said.

Those changes are now complete. Conway described the new light as a reflection of his brother.

"He's trying to protect people that may be in danger crossing that intersection," Conway said.

Conway said he is grateful for the improvement, specifically citing Kelly Baker at District Seven, and called the new signal a major upgrade for an area he described as having poor line of sight when turning left onto New Circle.

"It is a major improvement," he said.

Conway's message for those traveling through the area is simple.

"I hope this saves lives. I hope it saves people from injuries," he said.

When asked about his persistence in pushing for the change nearly two years after his brother's death, Conway was direct.

"I did it all for him," he said.