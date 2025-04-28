New training facility honors fallen Kentucky deputy

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — A new law enforcement training facility in Richmond now bears the name of Chief Deputy Jody Cash, who lost his life in the line of duty in 2022.

The Cash family cut the ribbon today on the nearly 43,000-square-foot multipurpose training facility that will serve police officers across Kentucky.

"He made a big difference. He made an impact and this will continue that on," his parents told LEX 18 News.

The facility features a 50-yard firing range with 30 lanes designed for intensive and specialized training for officers.

"We are so proud of this facility that so many can be trained and hopefully save a lot of lives," said Teresa Cash, Jody's mother.

"And it'll keep his memory going for a long time," added Wayne Cash, Jody's father.

Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman emphasized the importance of the training center for officer safety.

"This is about protecting those that protect us. This is about providing training to those that we're going to send out on the roads tonight while you and I and your listeners are hopefully safe in [our] beds. Facilities like this allow us to enhance our training. A lot like the body armor program that we have in the AG's office. It's about providing tools to allow those deputies and troopers and officers the ability to come home to their families after their shift," said Coleman.

Governor Andy Beshear joined members of the Cash family and the Kentucky law enforcement community for the opening ceremony.

"Today we are here to remember Chief Deputy Jody Cash and honor his legacy by dedicating this new training facility," said Beshear. "I'm grateful for our partners who helped make this project happen, and my family and I are praying for the safety of each recruit and officer who passes through these doors."

Department of Criminal Justice Training Commissioner Mike Bosse highlighted the facility's importance for law enforcement training.

"This state-of-the-art facility will provide recruits and students with the advanced training they need to face the evolving challenges of law enforcement," said Bosse. "By equipping our officers with the skills and experience necessary to protect and serve, we will create a safer Kentucky for generations to come."

Jody Cash was a 22-year law enforcement veteran who served with the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office, Murray State University Police and Kentucky State Police. He graduated as valedictorian of Kentucky State Police Academy Class 89 and also worked as a peer mentor supporting officers after traumatic events.

Wayne Cash spoke of his son's legacy: "Our hope is that the training received in this new facility will enable everyone who passes through it to do their job safely, efficiently and courteously and return safely to their family at the end of each day."