New York philanthropist announces $50 million gift to the University of Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — New York philanthropist Tom Golisano announced Tuesday that the University of Kentucky and UK HealthCare will receive a $50 million gift, according to a press release.

“I am proud to make this gift to the University of Kentucky to support the health and well-being of children in the Commonwealth,” said Golisano. “As part of the Golisano Children’s Alliance, UK HealthCare becomes part of a nationally recognized network of children’s hospitals that exemplifies excellence, dignity, and innovation in pediatric health care. With this gift, I hope to further UK’s mission of advancing health care in the state and providing high-quality health care to children and families closer to home.”

The release states that it is the largest gift in UK Healthcare history and the second-largest for UK.

“We are honored and incredibly grateful to Mr. Golisano for the generous gift he has made to the University of Kentucky, and to our efforts to meet the needs of Kentucky children,” said UK President Eli Capilouto. “Mr. Golisano’s life has been about grit and grace, and that's exactly what we see every day here in Kentucky. His generosity is a testament to his faith in what we provide to Kentucky and her children — a promise to extend compassionate care, to more patients, closer to home. We'll translate his gift into acts of goodness to ensure a healthier, wealthier, and wiser Kentucky.”

According to the release, in honor of the gift, Kentucky Children's Hospital will become Golisano Children's at UK, the Richmond Road site will become Golisano Children's at UK- Richmond Road, and the affiliate network will become Golisano Children's at UK- Affiliate Network.

The release details that Golisano "is the founder of Paychex, Inc., the nation's largest human resource company for small to medium-sized businesses."