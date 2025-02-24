Newport Aquarium to open new $1.5 million Jellyfish exhibit

NEWPORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Newport Aquarium announced on Monday that it plans to open a new $1.5 million Jellyfish exhibit on March 21.

According to a release, the exhibit, "Jellies: Go with the Flow," will be 1,7000 square feet, featuring photo opportunities and a jelly-inspired chandelier recreated from an original aquarium art piece.

The release notes that the exhibit will include seven habitats and nearly 100 jellyfish.

The aquarium says the following will be in the exhibit:



The South American sea nettle

Upside-down jellyfish

The dwarf lion's mane

Blue blubber jellyfish

White spotted jellyfish

Moon jellyfish

For more information, go to Newport Aquarium.