Newport Aquarium to open new $1.5 million Jellyfish exhibit

Anna Lurye/Getty Images/iStockphoto via Newport Aquarium
NEWPORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Newport Aquarium announced on Monday that it plans to open a new $1.5 million Jellyfish exhibit on March 21.

According to a release, the exhibit, "Jellies: Go with the Flow," will be 1,7000 square feet, featuring photo opportunities and a jelly-inspired chandelier recreated from an original aquarium art piece.

The release notes that the exhibit will include seven habitats and nearly 100 jellyfish.

The aquarium says the following will be in the exhibit:

  • The South American sea nettle
  • Upside-down jellyfish
  • The dwarf lion's mane
  • Blue blubber jellyfish
  • White spotted jellyfish
  • Moon jellyfish

For more information, go to Newport Aquarium.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

