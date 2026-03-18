'Nice to help': College students across the state choose to give back this Spring Break

VAN LEAR, Ky. (LEX 18) — Spring break looks a little different for some college students in Kentucky this year.

While most college students are relaxing or heading to the beach this spring break, a group of volunteers chose to spend their week differently by giving back and working in eastern Kentucky.

Students from Asbury University, Morehead State University, and the University of Scranton traveled to Van Lear in Johnson County to help a family in need.

"Just being able to help people who need it. I have the hands and the feet to do it with. It feels nice to help people," Sophia Combs, a student at Morehead State University said.

The Christian Appalachian Project organized the trip as part of its annual WorkFest program. The effort focuses on substandard housing, making homes safe, warm, dry, and accessible for families across Appalachia.

"I think restoring their home is also restoring what was missing in their life after talking with them. I think when you see just the love and the joy of everyone... something so meaningful," Jennifer Stolo said. She is the Christian Appalachian Project President and CEO.

For the Muncy family, which includes five young children, that meant replacing a bathroom, reframing the roof, and installing insulation, new doors, and windows. Those upgrades are expected to help lower the family's electric bills.

The Christian Appalachian Project hosts WorkFest every year as an alternative spring break option for college students across the country.